■ NO. 7 MICHIGAN 24, ARMY 21, 20T: ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jake Moody made a 43-yard field goal and No. 7 Michigan forced and recovered a fumble to hold on for a 24-21 double-overtime victory over Army on Saturday.
The Wolverines (2-0) didn’t lead until the second extra period and would have lost to the Black Knights (1-1) at the end of regulation if Cole Talley made a 50-yard kick that sailed just short and to the right.
It marked the second straight year the U.S. Military Academy nearly beat a Top 10 team for the first time in more than a half-century. The Black Knights pushed No. 5 Oklahoma into overtime on the road last year before losing 28-21.
Army had won 10 straight since, a run that college football’s winningest program barely stopped.
In overtime at the quiet Big House, Black Knights quarterback Kelvin Hopkins ran for a go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown and Michigan extended the game with Zach Charbonnet’s third TD..
■ NO. 2 ALABAMA 62, NEW MEXICO STATE 10: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tua Tagovailoa passed for three touchdowns and ran 25 yards for a fourth, all in the first half of Alabama’s victory.
The Crimson Tide (2-0) was off to the races starting with the game’s first play, when Henry Ruggs III collected a lateral and sprinted 75 yards for a touchdown. It didn’t get any better for the Aggies (0-2) after that in sweltering conditions that contributed to thousands of empty seats at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy tied the school record with three touchdown catches, covering 21, 23 and 19 yards. He caught eight passes for 103 yards in his second straight big game.
■ NO. 3 GEORGIA 63, MURRAY STATE 17: ATHENS, Ga. — D’Andre Swift ran for two touchdowns, Jake Fromm threw for 166 yards and a score, and No. 3 Georgia broke loose in the second quarter against FCS school Murray State.
With temperatures climbing into the mid-90s, Georgia (2-0) got off to a sluggish start and went to the second quarter tied at 7 after giving up a long touchdown pass to the Racers (1-1).
But the Bulldogs finally erupted for a 35-point barrage in the second period. Brian Herrien ran 2 yards for the go-ahead score. J.R. Reed scooped up a fumble and went 14 yards for a touchdown. Swift tacked on a 10-yard TD run. Fromm hooked up with freshman George Pickens on a 15-yard scoring play.
■ NO. 4 OKLAHOMA 70, SOUTH DAKOTA 14: NORMAN, Okla. — Jalen Hurts passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns in just over two quarters and Oklahoma rolled past South Dakota.
It was Oklahoma’s highest points total since scoring 79 in a victory over North Texas in 2007.
CeeDee Lamb had six catches for 144 yards and a touchdown, and Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 104 yards and a score for the Sooners (2-0). They who gained 733 yards against the FCS Coyotes (0-2).
■ NO. 5 OHIO STATE 42, CINCINNATI 0: COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Fields passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores for Ohio State.
J.K. Dobbins rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — as the Buckeyes (2-0) dismantled Cincinnati (1-1) in Luke Fickell’s return to Ohio Stadium. The third-year Bearcats coach played at Ohio State, then spent years on the other sideline as an assistant, and interim coach in 2011.
The Bearcats (1-1) came in with confidence after an opening week win over UCLA but their chances of beating Ohio State for the first time in 122 years began to dissipate when Justin Fields scurried up for the middle for a 7-yard touchdown run on the Buckeyes’ second drive of the game. By halftime it was 28-0.
■ NO. 13 UTAH 35, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 17: SALT LAKE CITY — Tyler Huntley passed for one touchdown and ran for another and Utah held Northern Illinois to 69 yards in the second half.
After a shaky first half, the Utah (2-0) clamped down on the Huskies (1-1) with an effective pass rush, an interception and a fourth-down stop. Huntley finished 14 for 19 for 214 yards and ran for 38 yards, without a sack for second straight game.
■ No. 16 Oregon 77, Nevada 6: EUGENE, Ore. — Justin Herbert threw for 310 yards and five touchdowns before heading to the sideline in the third quarter, and No. 16 Oregon rebounded from its season-opening loss to Auburn with a 77-6 rout of Nevada.
The Ducks (1-1) have won 15 straight home openers and 24 straight over nonconference foes at Autzen Stadium. Oregon tied a school record with seven touchdown passes — caught by seven receivers. The Ducks also tied their record for points at Autzen.
Tight end Jacob Breeland caught four passes for a career-high 112 yards and a score.
True freshman Brandon Talton kicked a pair of first-half field goals for Nevada (1-1). The Wolf Pack were coming off a 34-31 victory over Purdue last week, just the team’s second ever win over a Big Ten program.
■ NO. 17 WISCONSIN 17, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 0: MADISON, Wis. — Jonathan Taylor rushed for three touchdowns and caught a scoring pass, Quintez Cephus scored his first two touchdowns of the season and Wisconsin cruised past Central Michigan.
While Wisconsin (2-0) had 599 yards of total offense, Central Michigan (1-1) managed just 58 yards and three first downs. Chippewas quarterback Quinten Dormady completed 5 of 12 passes for 36 yards and was picked off by Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn.
Taylor ran for 102 yards, surpassing the 100-yard rushing mark for the 24th time in 29 career games. Cephus had with six receptions for 130 yards — both career highs — and tied a career high with his two scores.
■ No. 18 UCF 48, FAU 14: BOCA RATON, Fla. — Central Florida’s Dillon Gabriel made his completions count.
The freshman went 7 for 19 in his first start but threw touchdown throws of 57 and 74 yards, and No. 18 UCF extended its regular-season winning streak to 24 games by easing past Florida Atlanta 48-14 Saturday night.
Gabriel also connected on passes of 45 and 32 yards, which more than made up for his frequent misfires. The left-hander totaled 245 yards passing — 35 per completion — and ran four times for 19 yards and a score.
The game was called because of lightning in the area with 4:20 to play.
■ No. 19 Michigan State 51, Western Michigan 17: EAST LANSING, Mich. — Darrell Stewart had 10 catches for 185 yards, and No. 19 Michigan State’s maligned offense scored touchdowns on its first three drives on the way to a 51-17 win over Western Michigan that gave coach Mark Dantonio a share of the school record for victories.
Dantonio won his 109th game for the Spartans, matching Duffy Daugherty’s mark. Michigan State (2-0) looked a lot sharper on offense than in its opener against Tulsa. Brian Lewerke threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns, and Elijah Collins had 192 yards on 17 carries.
Dantonio called his team out during the week for its uneven performance in the opener, and the Spartans appeared to get the message. On the first offensive play, Lewerke found an open Stewart for a 33-yard gain. Michigan State opened the scoring on a 2-yard pass from Lewerke to Matt Dotson after only 94 seconds.
■ NO. 20 IOWA 30, RUTGERS 0: IOWA CITY, Iowa — Nate Stanley threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns and Iowa rolled past Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
New Jersey native Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught two TD passes for the Hawkeyes (2-0). They’ve allowed just 14 points in two games ahead of next week’s rivalry showdown at No. 25 Iowa State. Smith-Marsette finished with 113 yards receiving.
Rutgers (1-1) gained just 125 yards, punted 10 times and turned it over three times.
■ MARYLAND 63, NO. 21 SYRACUSE 20: COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Josh Jackson threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns for Maryland.
Anthony McFarland Jr. ran for two scores and caught a 6-yard TD pass from Jackson during a sparkling first half in which the Terrapins (2-0) amassed 397 yards and built a 29-point lead.
The 63 points were the most ever by Maryland against a ranked opponent. Although first-year coach Michael Locksley eased up after Javon Leake’s 64-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, the Terrapins finished with 650 yards.
■ NO. 22 WASHINGTON STATE 59, NORTHERN COLORADO 17: PULLMAN, Wash. — Anthony Gordon threw for 464 yards and four touchdowns and Washington State pounded FCS school Northern Colorado.
■ COLORADO 34, NO. 25 NEBRASKA 31, OT: BOULDER, Colo. — James Stefanou’s 34-yard field goal in overtime gave Colorado its first lead and the Buffaloes beat Nebraska when punter Isaac Armstrong’s 49-yard try sailed wide right.
The students stormed the field in celebration of the Buffaloes’ second straight victory over old Big 12 rival Nebraska (1-1). Last year, Colorado rallied win in the closing minutes in Lincoln.
