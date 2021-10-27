The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for part of Harrison County including Hallsville and Marshall until 10:30 a.m.
Residents in the areas of the warning should take cover, move to a basement or an interior room or the lowest floor of a sturdy building.
At 10:01 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hallsville, or 11 miles southwest of Marshall, moving northeast at 35 mph.
“If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris,” the National Weather Service said in a statement.
A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for parts of Gregg, Harrison, Rusk and Panola counties in Northeast Texas.
At 9:53 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ore City to Harleton to near Hallsville to 13 miles southwest of Marshall to near Tatum, moving east at 35 mph, according to the weather service.
The warning area includes the cities of Longview, Marshall, Hallsville, Tatum, Karnack, Elysian Fields, Woodlawn, Lakeport, Easton, Scottsville, Nesbitt, Darco, Stewart, Leigh and Chalk Hill. It is in effect until 10:45 a.m.