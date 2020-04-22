UPDATE: A tornado warning remains in place for central Rusk County and west central Panola County until 3:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a warning at 2:30 that also included parts of Cherokee and Rusk counties. Those two counties are no longer part of the warning area.
ORIGINAL: The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Rusk, Panola, Cherokee and Smith counties.
The warning is in effect until 3:15 p.m. and includes part of Lake Cherokee, Henderson and New Summerfield.
At 2:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was near New Salem, 12 miles east of Jacksonville moving northeast at 45 mph.
If you are in the path of the storm, you should take cover immediately in a basement, interior room or the lowest floor of a sturdy building.
The warning area is for southeastern Smith County, west central Panola County, central Rusk County and northeastern Cherokee County. Other municipalities potentially impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Chapman, Chalk Hill, New Summerfield, Concord, Monroe, Church Hill, Oak Hill, Fairplay, Stewart and Brachfield, the National Weather Service said.