That Patel family, which is known for its upscale gas station and liquor store developments in Longview, is branching out into housing.
The city's planning and zoning commission in March gave first approval to rezone about 2.3 acres on the west side of Horseshoe Lane, north of Magnolia Lane, from single-family to townhome. Nishil Patel said the development will be next to Buckner Westminster, a retirement and assisted living facility. The townhomes also will be located near an existing apartment complex. A single-family neighborhood also is nearby.
City Planner Angela Choy told planning and zoning commissioners the rezone was supported by city staff members.
"It does make sense to transition from that multifamily to townhomes into single family," she said.
Patel said he and his brother, Vivek, are branching into housing through an investment branch of their usiness, NV Investment Management. Many of the details of the townhome project must still be finlized, pending city council approval of the rezone.
"We're still in the planning phase," Nishil Patel said.
He said, though, that that townohomes will be "higher-end."
Look for more residential development from the Patels in the future. He said they have purchased 70-80 acres around town to develop more housing.
"It's kind of a natural progression of where we want to be," Patel said. "Longview is booming. Housing is booming."