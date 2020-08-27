Tracking Laura: Check here for updates as the storm approaches East Texas

11:11 a.m.
Gregg, Rusk counties no longer under tropical storm warning
The National Weather Service has removed Gregg, Rusk, Angelina and Nacogdoches counties from a tropical storm warning that was in place as Hurricane Laura made its way inland.
A tropical storm warning remains in place for Bowie, Cass, Harrison, Marion Panola, Sabine and Shelby counties in East Texas.
9:35 a.m.
3 of 4 Spring Hill ISD campuses without power
Spring Hill ISD reported at 8:23 a.m. that there was no power at three of the district's four campuses.
"We do anticipate power restoration by this afternoon and plan to have all athletic competitions this evening," the district, which had canceled classes for the day, said in a message on its Facebook page.
9:18 a.m.
Power outages increase throughout East Texas, decrease in Gregg County
Power outages are growing in East Texas as Hurricane Laura moves further inland on a path farther east than initially expected, but outages in Gregg County have decreased since earlier in the morning.
At 9:14 a.m., AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported 242 outages for Gregg County customers. At just before 8 a.m., that number was 2,659.
Outages in some other counties, especially Panola, have increased in the past hour. Texas SWEPCO outages are, by county, as follows:
Bowie: 6
Harrison: 265
Morris: 7
Panola: 3,227
Rusk: 91
Shelby: 1,221
Smith: 14
Upshur: 79
SWEPCO is reporting more than 61,000 outages in Louisiana, with Caddo and Bossier parishes accounting for near 30,000 outages.
8:56 a.m.
Gov. Abbott, Cornyn, Patrick to visit Orange, survey damage from Laura
Gov. Greg Abbott will visit the city of Orange today to survey the damage left behind by Hurricane Laura, according to a morning press release. Abbott will be joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.
Abbott is expected to host a press conference at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the storm.
8:22 a.m.
Updated inland Laura path continues moving east
An updated graphic by the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Laura's inland path continuing to shift to the east.
A 7 a.m. map shows the central path of the storm moving inside northern Louisiana but retaining hurricane force as far north as Shreveport.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport reported at about 8 a.m. the wind speeds in Longview were 9 mph out of the northeast with gusts as high as 25 mph.
8:11 a.m.
Gov. Abbott appears on 'Today' to talk Hurricane Laura response
Gov. Greg Abbott this morning appeared on NBC News' 'Today' morning show to talk about the state's response to the threat of Hurricane Laura and the coronavirus pandemic.
Abbott said the state has been fortunate to have no reported loss of life but that "we are not out of the woods."
He mentioned the cities of Marshall and Center in parts of East Texas that he said are still going through the ravages of the storm.
8:02 a.m.
More than 2,500 Gregg County residents without power
Power outages are growing in East Texas as Hurricane Laura moves further inland on a path farther east than initially expected.
At just before 8 a.m., AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported 2,659 Gregg County customers without power. Outages in other counties are as follows:
- Harrison: 24
- Panola: 90
- Rusk: 6
- Shelby: 1,068
- Smith: 14
- Upshur: 157
SWEPCO's reported in Louisiana dwarf those in Texas as nearly 40,000 customers are without power.
The power company reported 39,546 Louisiana customers without power. Caddo and Bossier Parish account for nearly 10,000 of those outages.
7:44 a.m.
Gov. Abbott to visit East Texas, survey storm damage
Gov. Greg Abbott's Communications Director John Wittman this morning reported via Twitter that the governor would be heading to East Texas today to visit with local officials and survey storm damage.
It was not yet clear where in East Texas Abbott might visit.
.@GovAbbott will be heading to East Texas later this morning to meet with local officials and survey the damage. #HurricanLaura— John Wittman (@john_jwitt) August 27, 2020
Updated models tracking Hurricane Laura show the storm's inland path traveling farther east than initially anticipated.
7:13 a.m.
Laura tracking farther east than previously anticipated
The National Weather Service said this morning in a hazardous weather outlook that Laura remains an intense hurricane, but it is tracking farther east than previously anticipated.
The storm is expected to retain hurricane strength as it presses into North Louisiana later this morning into midday, then weakening to a tropical storm.
"As Laura continues to move inland, damaging wind gusts, inland flooding, and isolated tornadoes are expected across much of the area, although it is increasingly looking like some locations in East Texas along and west of a Jacksonville to Clarksville line will be spared the worst of the impacts," the statement said.
6:56 a.m.
Hurricane Laura moves north, retains hurricane strength
The National Weather Service reported at 5:45 a.m. that Laura retained hurricane strength as it moved well inland and continued north.
Gusty winds of up to 80 mph and torrential rainfall were moving into Central Louisiana.
5:45 AM CDT Radar Update: Laura is now well inland and moving north, but retains hurricane strength. Gusty winds up to 80 mph and torrential rainfall moving into portions of Central Louisiana now! pic.twitter.com/K80ZWMZGd6— NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) August 27, 2020
6:43 a.m.
Laura now a Category 2 hurricane
Hours after making landfall, Hurricane Laura is now a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. Its center was north of Lake Charles, moving north at about 15 mph, but with damaging winds that stretched over much of Louisiana and parts of eastern Texas, reaching as far as 175 miles from Laura's center.
The National Hurricane Center said Laura slammed the coast with winds of 150 mph at 1 a.m. as a Category 4 hurricane near Cameron, Louisiana, a 400-person community about 30 miles east of the Texas border.
5:50 a.m.
Longview ISD will have classes today
Longview ISD announced on its Facebook page at 5:48 a.m. that classes would be on their normal schedule today in spite of the area expected to receive heavy rain and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Laura.
Several area school districts, including Spring Hill and Hallsville, are closed today due to the threat of severe weather.