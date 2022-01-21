When an ice storm almost a year ago led to the collapse of a building at Trane Technologies in Tyler, the plant didn't consider it a "blessing."
Today, though, plant manager Robert Rivers sees that has given the company an opportunity to position the company for future growth. The company began construction this past fall on a 200,000 building to replace the 115,000 square feet facility that was damaged in the storm. The buiding is on the opposite of the plant, and Rivers said Trane is hoping to move into the expanded facility by the end of February or end of the first quarter.
"We are running at record speed to try to get this building up," he said.
What he said he's probably most proud of, though, is the way the company has care for its employees through this process.
I’m probably most proud of – th y way we ‘ve taken care of our employees. We can’t lay off 400 people dedicated o that. It hink they really appreciate that. Maybe not schedule
was hoping to get to speak to someone this week or early next week. I'd like to verify I have the current/accurate details on the project -size, what will be new and different about the facility versus what it's replacing, project timeline, a rendering if there is one, and all the employment/hiring details. I'm also hoping that someone could talk about how Trane is using this project to position the plant in Tyler for the future - are new product lines being added, new technology, etc.
we’re doing testing today, leak testing today – catch all the leas currenty, increase the lfow of those uits an ddetecs evefn smaller leaks that whast current units would test and check
Robert rivers plant manager
We’re actually quite a ways into it .it seems like it just went – we are running at record spee ot try to get this building up. Takig occupancy by the end of tis quarter. We’re really trying ot shoot for the end of febrary. Back – building 9 – portion fo building damaged due to severer weather, ulatime demolished. We ar ereubilding on the oppose side.
Collap 115,000 – this building is just shy of 2000000 squre feet.
Were maiing a signi investme toe relaly deisgn the way we build units to increase our quality but also ot position oru gorwht as we move into the future.
Nice trajectory over several years of increase dmean addn demand for the proeudt we buildg here in tyler.
One of employers
We have a really good team here in tler. Within day sof hta tubilng collapse we put togeht a really robust plan. Our first thought was about the employees.
We did not have any layoffs. We transit form 5-8 schedule , two shifts, we were able to move into four different hsifts, m-thursy 10 hours, other employees to two weeksn shift 3-12, firty/saturdya sun. that kep tall our employees from being impact but also too it allowed us to take care of our cusomters. Staff those on weekend.
Within about five weeks of tha tbuilg collapse we were ble to resotre full proutino caicty. Imin
What it took though twas tnaidn gup a cpuel fo assemble lines in the plnt. It kind of crammed us a little bit insid the plant.
Increase quality of products, position for growth, spread out, not so cramme d- a better employees expeirene fo the manufacutinrg process.
Theu’re looking forwa to getting inot tha ntw buildg. See it oing up, escited, new state of the ar tfaiclyt.
We really focus on sustainabilyt. These new production lines only take a 10th of the actual enery consutm as our legacy lines. Excite dcaobu thtat the newer tehcnoly that goes into it.
About 2,100 now
Right now we will reshift – on those multiple shifts, 5 day shecueld m-frdiay, 8 hours per shift. That’s important. For ua as a business we codl run around the clock. It kids of helps gie that work life blance for htose families. We’re unpealling what we had to do in feaurya not ot layoff peopela nd take care o fdustoers an dkinds of just relaly ehlp the ployees to make sure the yave a nice work life balance.
Rebmp people around, staff with eisting people have. We’re always hiring.
High demand for products, we will likely still be hiring
We’r eactualy going ot b eutlien some newer tehnolgy for leak tsting our units. In the mau process – brazing process is probably oru number one focal point to make sure highest quality. New state of ht eart teting equipment, manu process to increase quality and peofrm of our units using that new technology. Perofmran improve of ht eunits
Targeting someher right a tyea r – tha’ts record speed. Building collapse, tear it down, decide to erbuidlg, the scope we put it on the other side of the property to allow fro growth. Amazing
I’m probably most proud of – th y way we ‘ve taken care of our employees. We can’t lay off 400 people dedicated o that. It hink they really appreciate htat. Maybe not schedule
We werwe trane technology name one of ameircans most just cmanie sfor fith con es – commit to employees, commuitya nd envinronment,
This is just oen example one of the reasons we dgotname to that.
01202022_tmt_dutch
You ook at it, when it happened of course we weren’t lookn at is as a blessing. Allowes u to relook at plant.
Organizcally over last 50 years. Don’t’ get chance ot laooout a plant and optimize it.
That building – we are going ot move over the next coupel fo years all of our dpocutin lines into that new building. That kdin of allows us to have an asssemlby only area. Increase flow and movel of plant, make it a better experine for our employess. It allows us to really position us for future for growt as we look fworad to the next year, give sus more than enough capcity to epxlo gorwht over the next 10 years.
With additional around 1. 6million square feet manfuacitng space, pretty large facility – I get all my fitbit steps I need. Strictly those manufacturing lines, receiving docking, shipping on other end, middle assembly – the rest of the plans I dedicated o fabrication, building, sheet metal presses, copper fabir compet that go into the units.
We’re going to do this in waves, we’re really shooting for the ne do februrayr, end of - two brand new production lines set up in the building, similar mid-year, third line, posibley fourt lines by tne dof ht eyear, half of production line we choose to put in there. High volume proeuciton lines, sometime next year – dmoning the other four lines into that building.
Assembly – 2023 – probably done moving al lthose assembly
$77 million
Melinda – inside – covid - we do very almost daily – own shots, for us our sales looking at some of updates and how exterior coming along
Smith County commissioners on Tuesday approved a 10-year tax abatement agreement with Trane Technologies, one of Tyler’s largest longtime businesses, to replace a building damaged during February’s winter storm.
During Winter Storm Uri, a building at the Trane facility collapsed. To fix this, Trane plans to invest up to $77 million to construct a new 190,000-square-foot building and assembly line, Dr. Felecia Herndon, executive vice president/finance of the Tyler Economic Development Council, said.
Herndon added Trane is committed to retaining all 400 jobs that were in the building prior to the collapse.
The company will also be rebuilding four assembly lines along with adding an additional three. Investing in this rebuild will improve internal and external material flow as well as improve labor productivity, she said.
Trane has also received a 10-year tiered tax abatement agreement from the city of Tyler. The city agreed to three years at 100%, two years at 80%, two years at 60%, two years at 40% and one year at 20%.
Ted Crabtree, Trane vice president of operations, said he’s grateful for the county and its help during the challenges in the last few months.
He added that the community support has been great.
“We’ve had a lot of activity on the site and do appreciate everybody’s understanding for what we had to get done in a very short period of time,” Crabtree said.
While the collapse is not the way they initially anticipated to make an investment in the Tyler facilities, Trane officials are grateful this investment will push them towards another generational investment with the community, Crabtree said.
Trane anticipates the project will be completed by January.
“We want to be a great community partner for the next 65 years,” Crabtree said.