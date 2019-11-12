Transactions
By The Associated Press
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
INDIANA PACERS — Assigned G Victor Oladipo to Fort Wayne (NBAGL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Dino Boyd to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived OT Dan Skipper. Signed DE Joel Heath.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Deon Cain and DT Kyle Peko to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed OT Martinas Rankin on IR. Signed OT Jackson Barton.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived C Evan Brown.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NASHVILLE — Signed M Dax McCarty from Chicago in exchange for a 2021 second-round draft pick, general allocation money and targeted allocation money. Signed D Dave Romney from the LA Galaxy in exchange for general allocation money.