TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled UT Andrew Velazquez from Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Daniel Stumpf on the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Victor Alcantara from Toledo (IL). Claimed RHP Marcos Diplan off waivers from Minnesota.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated SS Carlos Correa from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated INF Breyvic Valera for assignment. Reinstated RHP Luis Severino from the 60-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Domingo Santana from the 10-day IL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Charlie Culberson on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C John Ryan Murphy from Gwinnett (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Brandon Woodruff from the 10-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Felipe Vázquez on the restricted list. Reinstated RHP Chris Stratton from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Jake Elmore from Indianapolis (IL). Transferred RHP Chris Archer to the 60-day IL.
American Association
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Exercised their 2020 option on OF Brennan Metzger.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP John Kilichowski and INFs Matt Morales and Joey Wong.
Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Released RHP Paul Clemens. Signed 2B Mikey Reynolds.
BASKETBALL
WNBA
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Waived G Shey Peddy.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Released QB Josh Johnson. Signed QB Jeff Driskel.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed CB Tremon Smith off waivers from Kansas City.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed QB Chad Kelly on the exempt/commissioner permission list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived DL Joey Ivie. Claimed OL Greg Senat off waivers from Baltimore.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded S Minkah Fitzpatrick, a 2020 fourth-round draft pick and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to Pittsburgh for 2020 first- and fifth-round draft picks and a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed QB Ben Roethlisberger on IR. Signed QB Devlin Hodges from the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Kevin Anderson from the practice roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Agreed to terms with D Brandon Carlo to a two-year contract extension.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D Fredrik Claesson to a one-year, two-way contract.
DALLAS STARS — Loaned C Riley Damiani to Kitchener (OHL). Returned RW Curtis Douglas to Windsor (OHL) and LW Nicholas Porco to Saginaw (OHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned Fs Egor Afanasyev to Windsor (OHL) and Philip Tomasino to Niagara (OHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Eamon McAdam to Binghamton (AHL), Fs Mitchell Hoelscher and Graeme Clarke and D Nikita Okhotyuk to Ottawa (OHL), D Xavier Bernard to Charlottetown (QMJHL) and Michael Vukojevic to Kitchener (OHL) and G Akira Schmid to Omaha (USHL).
LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League
COLORADO MAMMOTH — Traded Fs Zack Greer and Jeremy Noble to San Diego for a 2019 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2020 pick.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
DALLAS — Agreed to terms wigth D Ryan Hollingshead on a two-year contract.
COLLEGE
COASTAL CAROLINA — Named Elwyn McRoy assistant men’s basketball coach.
SYRACUSE — Named Sydney Pirreca assistant women’s lacrosse coach.