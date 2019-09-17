TRANSACTIONS

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled UT Andrew Velazquez from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Daniel Stumpf on the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Victor Alcantara from Toledo (IL). Claimed RHP Marcos Diplan off waivers from Minnesota.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated SS Carlos Correa from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated INF Breyvic Valera for assignment. Reinstated RHP Luis Severino from the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Domingo Santana from the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Charlie Culberson on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C John Ryan Murphy from Gwinnett (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Brandon Woodruff from the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Felipe Vázquez on the restricted list. Reinstated RHP Chris Stratton from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Jake Elmore from Indianapolis (IL). Transferred RHP Chris Archer to the 60-day IL.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Exercised their 2020 option on OF Brennan Metzger.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP John Kilichowski and INFs Matt Morales and Joey Wong.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Released RHP Paul Clemens. Signed 2B Mikey Reynolds.

BASKETBALL

WNBA

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Waived G Shey Peddy.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Released QB Josh Johnson. Signed QB Jeff Driskel.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed CB Tremon Smith off waivers from Kansas City.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed QB Chad Kelly on the exempt/commissioner permission list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived DL Joey Ivie. Claimed OL Greg Senat off waivers from Baltimore.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded S Minkah Fitzpatrick, a 2020 fourth-round draft pick and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to Pittsburgh for 2020 first- and fifth-round draft picks and a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed QB Ben Roethlisberger on IR. Signed QB Devlin Hodges from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Kevin Anderson from the practice roster.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Agreed to terms with D Brandon Carlo to a two-year contract extension.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D Fredrik Claesson to a one-year, two-way contract.

DALLAS STARS — Loaned C Riley Damiani to Kitchener (OHL). Returned RW Curtis Douglas to Windsor (OHL) and LW Nicholas Porco to Saginaw (OHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned Fs Egor Afanasyev to Windsor (OHL) and Philip Tomasino to Niagara (OHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Eamon McAdam to Binghamton (AHL), Fs Mitchell Hoelscher and Graeme Clarke and D Nikita Okhotyuk to Ottawa (OHL), D Xavier Bernard to Charlottetown (QMJHL) and Michael Vukojevic to Kitchener (OHL) and G Akira Schmid to Omaha (USHL).

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

COLORADO MAMMOTH — Traded Fs Zack Greer and Jeremy Noble to San Diego for a 2019 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2020 pick.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

DALLAS — Agreed to terms wigth D Ryan Hollingshead on a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

COASTAL CAROLINA — Named Elwyn McRoy assistant men’s basketball coach.

SYRACUSE — Named Sydney Pirreca assistant women’s lacrosse coach.