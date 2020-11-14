GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Trask extended his school record for consecutive games with at least four touchdown passes to six and No. 6 Florida overwhelmed Arkansas 63-35 on Saturday night in the Swamp.
Trask threw for 356 yards and six scores against the Razorbacks (3-4), who were without coach Sam Pittman and without much of a chance by halftime. It was the second time this season Trask tossed six TDs in a game. He’s the only player in school history to accomplish that feat.
Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks, a three-year starter for the Gators (5-1), was booed in his return to Florida Field and unable to do much to steal the spotlight from Trask.
Trask started a new streak by throwing at least four TD passes in the first half for the second straight week, quite possibly raising his stock from Heisman Trophy hopeful to Heisman front-runner. He had five in Florida’s first six drives and might have had another had the Gators not failed to convert a fourth-down play at the Arkansas 16.
Still, it was Trask’s most impressive half in two years as a starter and put him in elite company as the Gators won their 11th straight at home and moved a step closer to locking up a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game.
The only negative for Florida: Its defense allowed a 47-yard TD pass, an 83-yard TD run and an 82-yard catch and run for another score.
Trask’s night certainly overshadowed those deficiencies. He became the third player in school history with at least 25 touchdown passes in multiple years, joining Heisman Trophy winners Tim Tebow and Danny Wuerffel. Both of those guys have statues outside the stadium.
He also became the fourth in the Football Bowl Subdivision since 1996 to throw four or more TDs in six consecutive games in a single season. The list includes Colt Brennan (Hawaii, 9 in 2006), Graham Harrell (Texas Tech, 6 in 2007) and Logan Woodside (Toledo, 6 in 2016).
His six TDs against Arkansas went to four different receivers: Trevon Grimes (twice), Keon Zipperer (twice), Justin Shorter and Jacob Copeland.