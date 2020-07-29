Although some people end up in a life or death battle with COVID-19, the majority of people fight the illness from home and gradually get better on their own.
Dr. Jeffrey Beers, physician director and partner at Hospitality Health ER in Longview, has helped hundreds of COVID-19 patients recover at home.
"It’s working our way to us and we are still seeing more cases everyday,” Beers said. said.
He said it is important to realize how easy it is to spread Corona. Beers said people should work to prevent the spread of the novel Corona as they would any other sickness: cover sneezes and coughs and don't go out in public or take children to school or day care.
“The recommendation is to cover your face with a mask when you are out to protect yourself,” Beers said. “When you are trying to think how long it takes to get better, we are seeing patients take a week to 10 days for the virus to run through the end of the system.”
Beers said because Corona is a virus and not a bacteria, antibiotics cannot be used to treat it. It has to run its course for the patient to feel better. He said some people are taking shorter times than others who have a longer infection period.
The kinds of over the counter medicines that can be used to treat the symptoms of Corona are the same types that might be used when treating the flu, he said.
“Before you go to the doctor, try taking some of the medicines at home,” Beers said. “Anything over the counter like decongestants and Tylenol and Motrin for fever.”
Beers said physicians might offer prescription cough medicine — perhaps a Codeine cough syrup for cough, or other medications for a headache. Patients who present with trouble breathing will likely be given an inhaler for shortness of breath, and maybe a prescription strength medicine of Naproxen or Aleve for a headache.
Proactive steps someone who is trying to avoid getting sick with the virus can take is to keep stress levels down, get enough sleep and eat a balanced diet. Beers also recommends certain supplements: Vitamin C - 1-2 grams? three to four times a day; Vitamin D - 1200 IU Daily; Zinc - 50 Mg twice daily; Quercetin - 500 mg twice daily; NAC (N-Acetyl Cysteine) - 600 mg twice daily; and Melatonin 5-10 grams two to three hours before sleep.
“The virus causes the body to overact, which causes inflammation,” he said. “The things we are talking about now is how to decrease inflammation. I encourage supplements and basically these are aimed at trying to make sure your body is not overacting to inflammation,” he said. “The inflammation is what causes your lungs to break down and you end up in hospital.”
Indications that someone needs to go to the hospital are coughing with difficulty breathing. Also, blue lips or blue fingers and a high respiratory rate. Normal breathing is 18 times a minute, Beers said.
Although a majority of people will have an illness that is similar to the flu in its severity, with seven to 10 days of aches and fever, cough and headache, and then recover, a lot of people who get very sick from the disease.
“The severity for many people is they get bad pneumonia and have to be put on intubated life support,” Beers said. “There are some cases that cause blood clots. This is one of the big, big side effects. A heart attack could give you a blood clot in the brain and a stroke. We have never seen this virus before, and we are still learning about it.”
Jill Shipp, whose family founded Hospitality Health ER, is vice president for business development. She said she contracted COVID-19 along with her 18-month-old daughter around six weeks ago. They got it from an interaction with someone who she interacted with outside. She said she recovered in 10 days after launching an aggressive attack against the disease, including taking hydroxychloroquine, anti-inflammatory medications, a vegan diet for five days with juices and sweet potato, green tee and water, a variety of over the counter medications, and the supplements Beers recommends. She started feeling better at day five but said she is afraid she might not have done so well had she not been aggressive. Her daughter recovered well too.
“I see why people suffer through it but that would have been a mistake for me. I think I would have been a statistic,” she said.