Editor’s note: This is part of a series reviewing 2020 in East Texas. Today, staff writer Courtney Stern writes about the year’s story that affected her most.

When my husband Tyler and I moved to East Texas with our two dogs in July, I had no idea how long it would take to really feel rooted in our new community or truly feel at home.

I was not shy at making friends in new places as I had moved around a bit in my adult life from Baltimore to Iowa with a four year stop at the University of Miami in between.

But this year, this move, was different. It would be harder to make those connections with the barriers of masks, social distancing and a lack of open bars.

We were Midwesterners in the South during the hottest time of the year, married for 13 months and buying our first home. Oh yeah, in the middle of a global pandemic. Yee haw.

But I believe that God provides, so he would surely meet our needs here, right?

Months later, my husband told me about a family in our town who lost everything in a house fire. The family went to church with one of his fellow teachers. Tyler told me this story about how they were bell ringing for the salvation army when they found out their home was on fire. The community, the church, rallied around this family.

Tyler sent me a Facebook post from Bethel Bible Henderson about the family and I was so moved by the outpouring of support for this family that I reached out to the church, with the hope of sharing their story.

I met the Jones family at the church on a cold, rainy day and they shared their story. Through the more than hour-long interview, they repeated that God had not left them. Though they lost everything, they were not alone. Their needs were met. It was amazing and brought me to tears later on that day.

Not only was it moving to see this family, so grateful and faithful, but it was the first time that I felt like I was truly rooted in my community. I was covering my community in a story that was not assigned by an editor but one found through community connection.

Before I left with photographer Michael Cavazos, Chris Jones asked if we could pray together. Pastor Jacob Davis prayed over us and prayed that the article I would write would reach people.

That might not seem like much, but to me it was an important moment in a difficult year. You don’t realize how important community is until you don’t have it. I saw how a church, a community gathered around and loved a family in need. That’s what I needed to see and I think it was something our readers needed to see as well.

On Christmas Eve, I received a “Merry Christmas” text from the Jones family. I wished the whole family a merry Christmas and asked how they were doing.

“We are tremendously blessed!!!”

Wow.

The Jones family’s story could have been devastating, but through their faith and the community support, they changed their perspective to one of hope.

The hymn “Great is Thy Faithfulness” is one of my favorites and one line goes “strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow.”

It’s really easy to look back on 2020 and only see the bad. But to look back and say that you are blessed? That’s beautiful. It helped me to reflect on this past year in a new light.

On Christmas Day, as I was making a baked ziti to feed my husband and my mother-in-law, Tyler and I talked about how blessed we were this year. All in all, we had a pretty good year despite the pandemic. God provided.

I needed a job and wanted to get back into journalism, He provided. My husband wanted to continue to teach and coach, He provided. We needed a house with a yard for our giant dogs, He provided. We wanted to escape Iowa and move to a place where it would not get down to minus-20 degrees with a minus-50 degree wind chill in the winter, He provided.

Here’s to bright hope for 2021.