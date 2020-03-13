Dear Trinity Families,
In an effort to be proactive in preventing community transmission of COVID-19, the TST campus will be closed next week, March 16-20, for faculty and staff to prepare for future (remote) teaching/learning to take place in the event of an extended closure. Teachers will be spending this week training and lesson planning. Further details about this will follow.
We know that many of our families have traveled this past week. If any of our families have traveled to areas of heightened concern as identified by the CDC or WHO, we ask that you self quarantine for the recommended time. Families are strongly encouraged to stay home during this period to promote social distancing and minimize the risk of spreading the virus.
While there are no cases of COVID-19 in our direct TST community, we feel strongly that this is the best decision in light of recent developments, both locally and globally. Given the fluidity of the situation, we will make campus closure decisions on a week-by-week basis.
The safety, security and well-being of our students and community is always our top priority. We continue to closely monitor the status of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and would like to assure you that Trinity has plans in place. We have been and will continue to follow these plans.
Resources
There are many resources available to help families understand the current situation regarding the virus. We recommend the following resources for information:
Coronavirus Information
Talking with Your Child
Campus Readiness
We continue to instill and follow health and wellness best practices across campus, which include:
- Reminding those who are sick to remain at home.
- Encouraging good handwashing, sneezing/coughing into elbows, and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth. Please reinforce these practices at home.
- Avoiding flu and helping with general health and wellness by getting a flu vaccination.
- Recommending enough rest for students and adults.
- Implementing an elevated level of facilities disinfecting and cleaning.
Thank you for your patience, cooperation and support as we work together for the health and safety of our community.
Sincerely,
Gary Whitwell
Head of School