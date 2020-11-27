FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2007 file photo a rough-legged hawk feeds on a rodent in a field near Great Falls, Mont. The Trump administration moved forward Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, on gutting a longstanding federal protection for the nation's birds, over objections from former federal officials and many scientists that billions more birds will likely perish as a result. (Robin Loznak/The Great Falls Tribune via AP)