FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2016, file photo, Liz Cheney, center, talks to people at the Senior Citizens Center in Gillette, Wyo., after earlier in the day announcing she would run fro Congress. Removing congresswoman Liz Cheney from House GOP leadership was a relatively easy task for pro-Trump Republicans compared to their growing effort to boot her from office. (Ed Glazar/Gillette News Record via AP)