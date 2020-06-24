Trump faces critical decision on Israel's bid for annexation

In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 photo, a Palestinian demonstrator covers his face from tear gas fired by Israeli forces as he holds a poster of -U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against President Donald Trump's Mideast initiative, in Jordan Valley in the West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to annex the valley and all of Israel's far-flung West Bank settlements, in line with President Donald Trump's Middle East plan, which overwhelmingly favors Israel and has been rejected by the Palestinians.