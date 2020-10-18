Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.