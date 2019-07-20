FILE - This Tuesday, July 16, 2019 image from video provided by WSET-TV shows a sign for the Friendship Baptist Church which reads, "America: Love it or Leave It" in Appomattox, Va. Amid a national furor over President Donald Trumpâ€™s tweet urging four Democratic congresswomen to â€œgo backâ€ to their home countries, Pastor E. W. Lucas is gaining attention with the sign at his church. (WSET-TV via AP)