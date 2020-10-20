FILE - In this March 23, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump moves from the podium to allow Attorney General William Barr to speak about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room in Washington. The relationship between President Donald Trump and top ally Attorney General William Barr is fraying over the lack of splashy indictments so far in the Justice Department’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe, according to people familiar with the matter. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)