Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.