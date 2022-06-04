In this March 15, 2020 file photo people wait in a line to enter a gun store in Culver City, Calif. The man who shot and killed four people this week at a Tulsa, Okla., hospital bought his AR-style semiautomatic rifle just hours before he began the killing spree. That would not have been possible in Washington and a half dozen other states that have waiting periods of days or even more than a week before people can take possession of such weapons.