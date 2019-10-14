Turkish army personnel carriers are parked on a road towards the border of Syria in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Syrian troops entered several northern towns and villages Monday, getting close to the Turkish border as Turkey's army and opposition forces backed by Ankara marched south in the same direction, raising concerns of a clash between the two sides as Turkey's invasion of northern Syria entered its sixth day. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)