Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Cloudy early followed by heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.