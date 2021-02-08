Recep Mirzan, a 63-year-old retired postman talks to Garip, a female swan that he rescued 37 years ago, in his farmhouse outside Karaagac, in Turkey’s western Edirne province, bordering Greece, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Mirzan found the swan, wounded with a broken wing, in an empty field and took her to his home to protect her from wildlife. The swan follows the man whenever he is out of his pen, accompanying him when he is doing his chores around the farm or for his daily evening walks. (AP Photo/Ergin Yildiz)