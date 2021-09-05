Mary Taboniar, a housekeeper at the Hilton Hawaiian Village resort in Honolulu, looks over bills at her home in Waipahu, Hawaii, Saturday. Taboniar went 15 months without a paycheck, thanks to the COVID pandemic. The single mother of two saw her income completely vanish as the virus devastated the hospitality industry. Taboniar is one of millions of Americans for whom Labor Day 2021 represents a perilous crossroads.