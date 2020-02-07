■ KC TRYOUT: Kilgore College will hold football tryouts for any college-eligible athlete who would like an opportunity to join the Rangers.
Registration is set for 10 a.m. today at R. E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore with the combine to follow. Attendees must bring their own cleats, workout clothes and tennis shoes.
Cost is $20 per person, and pre-registration is no available.
For information: www.kilgore.edu/football-tryouts.
■ BENEFIT GOLF: The “Dancing on the Green Golf Classic” in memory of Jim Tachias is set for April 6 at Pinecrest Country Club.
The event will benefit Longview Ballet Theatre’s 2020 collaboration with Ballet West. On April 2-3, dancers from Longview Ballet Theatre and the Studio of Creative Arts will share the stage with artists from Ballet West II to bring Cinderella to the stage.
Cost for the golf tournament (four-man teams) is $600, which includes 18 holes of golf, lunch, snack and beverage cart and prizes. Awards will be presented for first, second and third as well as closest to the hole on all Par 3s, longest drive on No. 16 and longest putt on No. 18.
Sponsorships are also available.
Registration is set for 10:30 a.m., with lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon.
For information: Katherine McCrory at outreach@longviewballet.org or (903) 452-4165.
■ GOLDEN GLOVES: Boxers from all over East Texas and northwest Louisiana will converge on Longview Feb. 13-15 for the 80th annual East Texas Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament.
The event, officially sanctioned by Southwestern Association of USA Boxing, will take place at the Longview Exhibit Center nightly at 6 p.m.
The tournament will feature boxers ages 8-40.
General admission tickets are $10. New this year is a discount for members of the military at $7. Children 5-12 get in for $5 and those under five years old are free in general seating. Ringside 8-seat tables are $250.
Tickets will be available each night at the Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive. For more information, visit easttexasgoldengloves.com.
All proceeds from the East Texas Golden Gloves Tournament go directly to expenses for the winning competitors attending the State Golden Gloves Finals this spring. The winners of the state competition will compete at the national tournament in May.