■ LOBO FAN BUS: A fan bus is set to travel to Mesquite on Friday as Longview takes on Mesquite Horn in District 11-6A action at Hanby Stadium.
The bus will depart from the guard shack at the high school at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Cost is $30 and does not include a game ticket.
Signs up are at the LISD Athletic Office.
For information: 903-241-2305
■ OFFICIALS NEEDED The Longview Basketball Officials Association (LBOA) is looking for new basketball officials this fall.
The LBOA provides officials for high school basketball throughout Gregg County and other surrounding counties.
Those interested can submit information at http://lboa.webstarts.com/new_officials.html.
For information: http://lboa.webstarts.com/