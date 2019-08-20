■ LOBO STADIUM CLOSED: Longview’s Lobo Stadium will be closed Saturday and Sunday for work crews to finish the track surface.
■ SOFTBALL WARM UP: Dates have been set for the 10th annual Longview Girls Softball Association Ark-La-Tex Preseason High School Warm Up Tournament.
The 40-team event is set for Jan. 18-19 at Lear Park Softball Fields in Longview.
For information or to enter, contact Jim Campbell (903) 240-4125.
■ GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Jack-N-Jennie Couples Tournament is set for Sept. 7-8 at The Tempest Golf Club.
The 36-hole, 1-man, 1-woman scramble event is limited to the first 54 paid teams ($50 per team).
Entry fees include 18 holes of golf each day, evening meal Saturday and light breakfast on Sunday along with two free putts.
For information: tempestgolfclub.com.