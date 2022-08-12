Two new sculptures are bringing additional art to the Arts!Longview Cultural District.
Arts!Longview installed two additional sculptures in the Cultural District on Thursday, August 11. A piece entitled, “Pegasus IV: Liftoff,” was installed on the lawn in front of Longview City Hall while another sculpture titled, “Life is a Balancing Act,” was installed in front of the LeTourneau University Belcher Center.
“These sculptures are part of our ongoing efforts to continuing enhancing our community through the arts. We hope both pieces will serve as inspiration for those in our community and beyond,” said Christina Cavazos, executive director of Arts!Longview.
“Pegasus IV: Liftoff” was created by artist Tom Gingras, of Spicewood. The sculpture, which stands are more than 7 feet tall, was fabricated from welded mild steel, bronze and copper.
Gingras is familiar with East Texas. He lived in Tyler in the 1970s and studied at Texas Eastern University (now University of Texas at Tyler). After college, Gingras briefly taught at Tyler Junior College. He moved to Austin in 1980 and taught art classes over the years. Now retired, he's continuing to create art.
Gingras said he hopes Pegasus serves to inspire the community in Longview.
"Dream the impossible dream, and put yourself in it," he said.
At the Belcher Center, “Life is a Balancing Act” is a bronze sculpture that features a girl wearing a leotard practicing balance. It was created by artist Cindy Debold, who lives near Lake Travis. In her sculptures, Debold strives to create work that is realistic and that captures emotion.
“ The sculpture is a visual metaphor of its title, in that maintaining a balance between health, family, work and play is very important, though not always easy,” Debold said. “The closed eyes are symbolic of ‘trust' in the future, our intuition, and on another level, the ultimate benevolence in the universe. My hope is that someday all children can enjoy the adventures and challenges of life with a sense of trust in themselves and each other.”
In selecting the sculpture locations, Cavazos said it seemed fitting to place them at City Hall and the Belcher Center, respectively.
“Our community has a rich history in the oil industry and the Pegasus sculpture, while whimsical and fantastic, also is a nod to that history. We could think of no better location than on the lawn in front of Longview City Hall, where it will be well protected while also offering easy access to be viewed by people in our community and beyond,” Cavazos said. “With ‘Life is a Balancing Act,’ the LeTourneau University Belcher Center was the ideal location. The Belcher Center is not only one of our partner arts organizations, but it also serves as the performance home to many other arts organizations in our community. This young girl vividly reminded us of our own community of dancers throughout Longview Ballet Theatre’s rich, 50-year history. ”
Both sculptures were installed Wednesday as part of a grant project through funding from the Texas Commission on the Arts. Arts!Longview received grant funding from the TCA in the fall of 2021 to help fund sculptures in the Cultural District. The Texas Commission on the Arts grant is a 1:1 matching grant.
The Rosa May Griffin Foundation provided the matching funds for Arts!Longview to bring three sculptures to the city. A previous sculpture, called “Books Make Dreams,” was installed in July in front of the Longview Public Library.
After receiving the funding, Arts!Longview put out a call for sculptors to submit proposals to the nonprofit organization. A call was put out locally for requests as well as statewide through the Texas Commission on the Arts’ website and via the Texas Society of Sculptors. Arts!Longview received about 20 proposals from sculptors across the state and narrowed the selection to three.
“We are grateful to the Texas Commission on the Arts as well as our local supporters at the Rosa May Griffin Foundation for helping us bring these sculptures to our community,” Cavazos said. “We also are extremely thankful to our partnership with the City of Longview and with LeTourneau University, both of whom are avid supporters of the arts and our Cultural District. This would not have been possible without their support.”
Arts!Longview is a nonprofit organization that manages a 343-acre state-designated Cultural Arts District in Longview. The Cultural Arts District encompasses downtown Longview and extends to the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University. In previous years, Arts!Longview has brought public art to the city through a variety of murals downtown.
To learn more about Arts!Longview, visit artslongview.org.