Two people were killed in a weekend one-vehicle crash in Wood County.
Troopers responded at 1:20 p.m. Saturday to the crash on U.S. 69 about 2 miles south of Mineola, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary report shows an SUV was headed north on U.S. 69 when the driver lost control of the vehicle “due to a back left tire separation.” The vehicle went into the east ditch, rolled and stopped on its side.
A passenger in the vehicle, 64-year-old Cathy Marks of Tyler, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The unrestrained driver, Robert Guy Marino of Tyler, was taken to UT Health in Tyler in serious condition. Dark said on Monday that Marino later died from his injuries.