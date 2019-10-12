FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2017 file photo, is a home surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Spring, Texas. A trial has begun to determine if residents can be compensated after their homes and businesses were flooded by two reservoirs during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The two-week trial in Houston federal court, which started Monday, May 5, 2019 is focusing on 13 flooded properties serving as test cases to determine whether the federal government would be liable for damages. Lawyers representing the federal government say flooding from a storm of Harvey's size was "inevitable." (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)