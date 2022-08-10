A total of 32 schools will be at Tyler High School and Tyler Legacy High School Thursday through Saturday for the Tyler ISD Invitational Tournament.
Thursday’s schedule for Pools 1-4, which will be played at Tyler High School, is Tyler vs. Jacksonville, 11 a.m.; Mineola vs. Gilmer, noon; Mineola vs. Jacksonville, 1 p.m.; Tyler vs. Gilmer, 2 p.m.; Tyler vs. Mineola, 3 p.m.; Jacksonville vs. Gilmer, 4 p.m.; Bullard vs. Sanger, 11 a.m.; Lindale vs. Marshall, noon; Lindale vs. Sanger, 1 p.m.; Bullard vs. Marshall, 2 p.m.; Bullard vs. Lindale, 3 p.m.; Sanger vs. Marshall, 4 p.m.; Beckville vs. Ore City, 11 a.m.; Pine Tree vs. New Boston, noon; Pine Tree vs. Ore City, 1 p.m.; Beckville vs. New Boston, 2 p.m.; Beckville vs. Pine Tree, 3 p.m.; Ore City vs. New Boston, 4 p.m.; Troup vs. Gladewater, 11 a.m.; Van vs. Texas High, noon; Van vs. Gladewater, 1 p.m.; Troup vs. Texas High, 2 p.m.; Troup vs. Van, 3 p.m.; and Gladewater vs. Texas High, 4 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule for Pools 5-8, which will be played at Tyler Legacy High School, is Tyler Legacy vs. Rusk, 11 a.m.; Kilgore vs. West Rusk, noon; Kilgore vs. Rusk, 1 p.m.; Tyler Legacy vs. West Rusk, 2 p.m.; Tyler Legacy vs. Kilgore, 3 p.m.; Rusk vs. West Rusk, 4 p.m.; Willis vs. Chapel Hill, 2 p.m.; Waskom vs. Chapel Hill, 3 p.m.; Willis vs. Waskom, 4 p.m.; Chapel Hill vs. Forney, 5 p.m.; Willis vs. Forney, 6 p.m.; Waskom vs. Forney, 7 p.m.; Pleasant Grove vs. Mount Pleasant, 11 a.m.; Mabank vs. Carthage, noon; Mabank vs. Mount Pleasant, 1 p.m.; Pleasant Grove vs. Carthage, 2 p.m.; Pleasant Grove vs. Mabank, 3 p.m.; Mount Pleasant vs. Carthage, 4 p.m.; Redwater vs. Bryan Rudder, 11 a.m.; New Diana vs. Cumberland Academy, noon; New Diana vs. Bryan Rudder, 1 p.m.; Redwater vs. Cumberland Academy, 2 p.m.; Redwater vs. New Diana, 3 p.m.; and Bryan Rudder vs. Cumberland Academy, 4 p.m.
Games on Friday will be at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Pools 9-16 will be determined based on each team’s pool finish on Thursday. Every team that gets top two in their respective pool will be in Pools 9-12 and play at Tyler High School. Every team that gets third or fourth in their pool will be in Pools 13-16 and play at Tyler Legacy High School.
Bracket play will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday. There will be four brackets — Championship, Gold, Silver and Bronze. The Championship and Silver brackets will be played at Tyler High School, and the Gold and Bronze brackets will be played at Tyler Legacy High School. The championship match for every bracket will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.