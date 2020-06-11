The Tyler Junior College Earth and Space Science Center is celebrating the start of summer with Laser Week.
From Saturday until June 20, visitors can take a seat under the 40-foot dome and be immersed in sound as they watch brilliant lasers, millions of stars and full-dome digital effects presented with pop and rock music, including music by The Beatles, Metallica and Pink Floyd.
Viewing times and shows:
■ 11 a.m. — “Laser Mania”
■ 12:30 p.m. — “Laser Beatles”
■ 2 p.m. — “Laser Metallica”
■ 3:30 p.m. — “Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’”
Tickets are $3. Advance online reservations are required. The center has modified policies and procedures for health and safety considerations. Before arriving, science center visitors are advised to review guidelines on the website at sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
“While we have limited our offerings to comply with health guidelines, we are thrilled to bring these fun and exciting laser shows for a special, one-week event,” Beau Hartweg, science center director, said. “We look forward to seeing our friends again.”
The science center is located at 1411 E. Lake St., at TJC. It is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.