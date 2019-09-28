FILE - This June 23, 2019 file photo shows Tyler Perry accepting the ultimate icon award at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Perry says he cannot “just up and leave” filming in Georgia despite Hollywood’s backlash against the state’s “heartbeat” abortion law. Perry made the remarks Friday, Sept. 27, while discussing the upcoming opening of a massive new Atlanta-based studio. Some celebs have urged TV and film companies to abandon the state after Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the restrictive abortion bill in May. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)