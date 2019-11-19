Associated Press
Josh Sargent scored the first of his two goals 34 seconds in, Jordan Morris also had two goals and the United States routed Cuba 4-0 at George Town, Cayman Islands, on Tuesday night to reach the semifinals of the first CONCACAF Nations League.
The U.S. finished 3-1 in Group A along with Canada and earned first place because of a better goal difference, plus-12 to plus-six. Cuba was last in the group at 0-4 and was outscored 18-0.
The U.S. likely will play Honduras in the Nations League semifinals in June, with Mexico meeting Costa Rica.
Trying to rebound from its failure to qualify from the 2018 World Cup, the U.S. finished Gregg Berhalter’s first year as coach with 11 wins, five losses and two draws, a record that included a 1-0 defeat to Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final. The Americans ended an 11-match road winless streak (six losses, five draws) dating to a 2-0 win at Havana in an October 2016 friendly.
Qualifying for the 2022 World Cup starts late next year, with two matches each in September, October and November, followed by two games apiece in March and September of 2021. The U.S. will be joined in the six-nation hexagonal by Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Jamaica and most likely Canada or El Salvador, and the top three will earn berths at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.