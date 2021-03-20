A woman walks past two out-of-business clothing stores located steps away from the U.S.-Mexico border on March 15, 2021 in Nogales, Ariz. The economic wear from nearly 12 months of a partially shut border is easy to spot in downtown Nogales. Bargain clothing stores, money exchanges, secondhand shops and retailers selling plastic knickknacks within walking distance of the border stand closed and many storefronts are boarded up. (AP Photo/Suman Naishadham)