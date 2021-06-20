In this photo released by the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung, left, and Brent Christensen, the top U.S. official in Taiwan, hold up thank you cards as they welcome a China Airlines cargo plane carrying COVID-19 vaccines from Memphis that arrived at the airport outside Taipei in Taiwan Sunday, June 20, 2021. The U.S. sent 2.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan on Sunday, tripling an earlier pledge in a donation with both public health and geopolitical meaning. (Taiwan Centers for Disease Control via AP)