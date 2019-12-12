MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tiger Woods lightly pumped his fist with another birdie. He raised his hands over his head in applause to salute a brilliant play by Justin Thomas that led to another hole won. He thoroughly enjoyed his return to competition in the Presidents Cup.
His match won, Woods took the radio and inserted the ear piece as he resumed his role as U.S. captain.
And there was little else to cheer.
Ernie Els and his inspired International team won the day, and won it big.
Els got solid performances from Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen and remarkable play from his rookies that led to a 4-1 lead after the opening session of fourballs Thursday.
“I didn’t envision 4-1, no,” Els said.
It was the first time the International team won the opening session since 2005, which also was the last time it led after any session in an event the Americans have won 10 out of 12 times, including the last seven in a row.
Woods assembled the strongest U.S. team ever for the Presidents based on the world ranking. The first playing captain in 25 years, he inserted himself in the first match and made six birdies, the most of anyone at Royal Melbourne.
When it was over, the U.S. team found itself in foreign territory — trailing for the first time in 14 years.
“We have to earn this cup,” Woods said, perhaps a reminder that history means little inside the ropes. “Just because we lost the session doesn’t mean the Cup’s over. There’s a long way to go, a lot of points available. The guys will regroup, and we’ll come out tomorrow ready to go.”
That was a message Els preached to his team after a dynamic performance.
Scott overcame a snap hook on the opening hole to make five birdies as he and Byeong Hun An — the replacement for Jason Day — won in 17 holes. Hideki Matsuyama holed a 25-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole that carried the Japanese star and C.T. Pan to a 1-up victory over Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson.
Oosthuizen and Abraham Ancer, the Mexican rookie who has received praise all week for his fire and confidence, opened with five straight birdies in a crushing defeat over the American power duo of Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland.
But it was just a start.
“Keep the jets down,” Els said. “There’s a long way to go. Don’t get too excited. They’re going to come back strong.”
Woods was so strong that he decided to play again in today’s foursomes, again paired with Thomas. Woods kept two other teams together — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, and Reed and Simpson — even though both lost.
Els is sending out five new partnerships, sticking to a plan that so far is working quite well.