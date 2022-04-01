Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.