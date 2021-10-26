Longview will be the state's military marching band capital this week, as the best high school bands will converge at Pine Tree ISD's Pirate Stadium for the UIL state championship.
The two-day event will crown champions in four classifications: Class 1A/2A, Class 3A, Class 4A and Class 5A/6A. Competition begins at 1 p.m. today with the 4A and 1A/2A competition. The Class 4A final is scheduled to begin tonight at 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday's competition begins at 9 a.m. with the Class 3A preliminary round. The Class 5A/6A prelims are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Champions will be crowned Wednesday night in the 3A finals at 7 p.m. and the 5A/6A finals at 8:30 p.m.
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
Class 4A
- 1 p.m.: Chapel Hill
- 1:15 p.m.: Bullard
- 1:30 p.m.: Pittsburg
- 1:45 p.m.: Hardin-Jefferson
- 2 p.m.: Lindale
- 2:15 p.m.: Break
- 2:30 p.m.: Gilmer
- 2:45 p.m.: Carthage
- 3 p.m.: Van
- 3:15 p.m.: Henderson
- 3:30 p.m.: Vidor
- 3:45 p.m.: Center
- 4:15 p.m.: Drum Major Retreat / Announcement of Finalists
CLASS 1A/2A
- 7 p.m.: Timpson
- 7:15 p.m.: Carlisle
- 7:30 p.m.: Union Grove
- 7:45 p.m.: Beckville
- 8 p.m.: Break
- 8:15-9:30 p.m.: Class 4A finalists (5)
- 9:45 p.m.: Full Band Retreat/Awards
WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE
CLASS 3A
- 9 a.m.: DeKalb
- 9:15 a.m.: Diboll
- 9:30 a.m.: Buna
- 9:45 a.m.: West Rusk
- 10 a.m.: Troup
- 10:15 a.m.: Break
- 10:30 a.m.: New Diana
- 10:45 a.m.: Ore City
- 11 a.m.: Harleton
- 11:15 a.m.: New Boston
- 11:30 a.m.: White Oak
- Noon: Drum Major Retreat / Announcement of Finalists
CLASS 5A/6A
- 1 p.m.: Ennis
- 1:15 p.m.: Kingwood
- 1:30 p.m.: Nacogdoches
- 1:45 p.m.: Hallsville
- 2 p.m.: Lufkin
- 2:15 p.m.: Jacksonville
- 2:30 p.m.: Break
- 2:45 p.m.: Longview
- 3 p.m.: Whitehouse
- 3:15 p.m.: Huntsville
- 3:30 p.m.: Cleveland
- 3:45 p.m.: Atascocita
- 4:15 p.m.: Drum Major Retreat / Announcement of Finalists
- 7-8:15 p.m.: Class 3A finalists (5)
- 8:30 p.m.: Class 5A/6A finalists (5)