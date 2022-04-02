Family members write a message to two sisters who died of COVID on the National Covid Memorial wall in London, March 29. Latest figures from Britain's statistics agency show the prevalence of COVID-19 in the U.K. has reached record levels, with about 1 in 13 people estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week. Some 4.9 million people were estimated to have the virus in the week ending March 26, up from 4.3 million recorded in the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.