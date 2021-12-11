G7 foreign ministers, pose in a socially distanced manner for a group photo at the Museum of Liverpool, Liverpool, England, Saturday. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is hosting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other Group of Seven counterparts for weekend talks in the northwest England port city of Liverpool as the wealthy nations club faces growing tensions with Russia, China and Iran. From left, France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell.