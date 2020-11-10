BOSTON (AP) — Tommy Heinsohn, who as a Boston Celtics player, coach and broadcaster over more than 60 years was with the team for all 17 of its NBA championships, died Tuesday. He was 86.
“This is a devastating loss,” the team’s owners said in a statement. “Tommy was the ultimate Celtic. He will be remembered forever.”
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver hailed Heinsohn for being “synonymous with success,” noting that he was one of the few basketball greats inducted to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach, before continuing his career in broadcasting.
A Holy Cross product who was a territorial draft pick by the Celtics in 1956, Heinsohn beat out teammate Bill Russell for the NBA’s rookie of the year award and tallied 39 points with 23 rebounds in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the St. Louis Hawks.
It was the franchise’s first title — and the first of eight in nine years for Heinsohn and Russell. Heinsohn was the team’s leading scorer in four of the championship seasons.
Heinsohn retired in 1965 with totals of 12,194 points and 5,749 rebounds and remained with the team as a broadcaster.
Heinsohn was the NBA coach of the year in 1973, when the team won a then-record 68 games. The Celtics added championships in 1974 and ‘76.
He was born in 1934, in Jersey City, New Jersey,