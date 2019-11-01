This Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 photo shows The Pi Kappa Phi house in Austin, Texas. The University of Texas chapter of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity has been shut down following a university investigation into hazing allegations, the third such accusation the chapter has faced in eight years. The investigation revealed that during the 2018-19 school year fraternity pledges were shot with air soft guns and forced to eat spicy soup made with ghost peppers and cat food. The probe found that pledges competed in relay races where they ran back and forth between the chapter house and a nearby apartment building while chugging milk mixed with hand soap, laundry detergent or vinaigrette. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)