McCullar, Texas Tech beat Notre Dame 59-53 to reach Sweet 16
SAN DIEGO — With a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line, Texas Tech’s swarming defense won out over Notre Dame’s vaunted 3-point shooting.
It certainly wasn’t artistic, and that’s OK with the Red Raiders, the top defensive team in the country.
No. 3 seed Texas Tech relied on stops and free throws during a closing 10-1 run that carried it to a 59-53 victory over the 11th-seeded Fighting Irish on Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
“We have the mindset of not going home,” said forward Kevin Obanor, who hit two go-ahead free throws with 1:10 left and finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds.
It was such a workmanlike performance by the bigger, stronger Red Raiders that they won despite making one of their final 11 field goals. That was an emphatic dunk by Kevin McCullar with 15 seconds left.
“This is a March game. I’m so excited right now I can’t put it into words,” McCullar said. “It came down to defense. We knew we needed to get stops against a really good Notre Dame team. That’s what we ended up doing. And we hit some big free throws.”
McCullar and Bryson Williams each scored 14 points for Texas Tech (27-9), which made its third round of 16 in the past four tournaments and fifth in school history. The Red Raiders, under first-year coach Mark Adams, will face second-seeded Duke and retiring 42nd-year coach Mike Krzyzewski in the West Region semifinals Thursday in San Francisco.
Dane Goodwin scored 14 points for 11th-seeded Notre Dame (24-11), which led 52-49 with just over two minutes left. But the Fighting Irish didn’t make a field goal in the last three minutes and Texas Tech made eight straight free throws in the last 1:56, none more important than Obanor’s that made it 53-52 with 1:10 left.
Notre Dame had two turnovers in the final minute. Cormac Ryan was held to nine points after scoring a career-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, in a 78-64 win over Alabama in the first round.
McCullar’s slam ended a field goal drought of seven minutes for Texas Tech. He hit a 3-pointer with 7:17 to go, and from there, free throws were somehow enough.
“They’re really gifted and they are a great defensive team,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said.
The Fighting Irish were playing their third game in five days. They beat Rutgers in double overtime in a First Four game late Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio, and took a redeye to San Diego.
Notre Dame made 9 of 28 3-pointers, the last with about five minutes left, by Goodwin, for a 48-47 lead.
“We needed 11. We needed double digits,” Brey said. “And I thought when we got going in the second half ... we were going to have to drive. That’s why we went four guards the second half. We were driving and kicking. And we had to make 11 or 12 (3s) to win.”
Notre Dame was 15-1 this season when hitting double-digit 3-pointers.
“We were emphasizing it the whole game,” McCullar said. “They’re a really good-shooting team. We knew down the stretch that we had to eliminate that or the game probably wouldn’t have went our way.
“We made some big time plays on the defensive end,” he added “It was just our will. We didn’t want to send the seniors home yet. We want to keep playing basketball as long as we can and try to make a run at this thing. We’re so close and we buckled down.”
Purdue finally solves Beard in March, beats Texas 81-71
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jaden Ivey made a critical 3-pointer with 1:01 left and finished with 18 points, and Purdue finally got past Texas coach Chris Beard in March, beating the Longhorns 81-71 on Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Trevion Williams scored 22 points to lead the Boilermakers, who capitalized on a major disparity at the free-throw line to reach the Sweet 16. Purdue had 46 attempts, making 33, while the Longhorns went 7 of 12 on free throws.
The third-seeded Boilermakers (29-7) gave away an early 14-point lead but recovered and advanced to an East Region semifinal on Friday in Philadelphia against this year’s out-of-nowhere tourney darling, 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s.
Beard had won each of his two previous NCAA Tournament matchups with coach Matt Painter’s Boilermakers, who had the better seeding each time. Beard’s Little Rock squad knocked off Purdue in the first round in 2016, and he led Texas Tech past the Boilermakers in a 2018 regional semifinal.
Marcus Carr led sixth-seeded Texas (22-12) with 23 points and Andrew Jones scored 17.
Timmy Allen, Texas’ leading scorer at 12.3 points per game, scored two points in 18 minutes before fouling out with 6:25 left. Christian Bishop also fouled out for Texas after getting 10 points and seven rebounds.
Big man Zach Edey had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Purdue, which also got 11 points from Eric Hunter Jr.
Purdue took a 28-14 lead after going on a 20-0 run as Texas went scoreless for a stretch of 9:44. But the Longhorns rallied to take the lead with just under 16 minutes left, and the game went back and forth from there.
It was tied when Ivey drove and passed to Hunter, who sank a 3-pointer from in front of Purdue’s bench with 9:17 left. That started a 7-0 run that also included two baskets from Williams.
Purdue stayed in front the rest of the way, though Texas kept it interesting. The Longhorns shrunk a 10-point deficit to three points in the span of a minute. Carr’s 3-pointer made it 74-71 with 1:31 left.
Ivey then drained his long 3 and Texas never threatened again.