MIAMI (AP) — Julio Urías allowed Jazz Chisholm’s leadoff homer, then pitched shutout ball through the seventh inning for his major league-leading 11th win, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 6-1 Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep.
Urías (11-3) gave up just four more hits, struck out nine and walked two.
Chris Taylor’s RBI single tied the score in the fourth. Matt Beaty singled in the go-ahead run in the fifth, chasing Sandy Alcantara (5-8_, and Will Smith hit a sacrifice fly off David Hess.
Miami announced Don Mattingly will return for a seventh season in 2022.
Mariners 4, Yankees 0
SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Logan Gilbert (3-2) pitched one-hit ball over seven innings, struck out a career-high eight and retired his final 18 batters.
Kyle Seager and Dylan Moore homered off Jordan Montgomery (3-4) as Seattle salvaged the final game of the three-game set.
Paul Sewald struck out a pair in the eighth and Kendall Graveman finished. New York was held to one hit for the first time since Sept. 25, 2019, vs. Tampa Bay and dropped to 3-8 when going for a series sweep this year, including 1-5 on the road.
Athletics 2, Astros 1
HOUSTON (AP) — Jed Lowrie and Matt Olson drove in runs to back Frankie Montas (8-7), who allowed one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings and struck out 10. Oakland stopped a three-game skid and ended Houston’s six-game winning streak.
Jake Diekman gave up one hit in a scoreless ninth for his seventh save. Lance McCullers Jr. (6-2) lost for the first time in 10 starts since April 14, giving up two runs and seven hits while striking out eight in seven innings.
Rockies 9, Diamondbacks 3
PHOENIX (AP) — Dom Nunez, hitting just .159, doubled twice and singled as Colorado avoided a three-game sweep by Arizona, a major league-worst 25-64. The Rockies won for just the seventh time in 40 road games this season. They’re 31-17 at Coors Field.
Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-5) allowed three runs and six hits in five innings.
Colorado scored twice in the sixth off Jordan Weems (0-1) for a 4-3 lead and added four runs in the seventh.
Brewers 5, Reds 3
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Avisaíl García hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat Cincinnati 5-3 Thursday night, boosting their NL Central lead to seven games over the Reds.
The matchup marked the first of seven straight games between the top two teams in the division — four in Milwaukee and, after the All-Star break, three in Cincinnati. The Reds had won six of their previous seven overall.
Garcia’s 16th homer of the season came off reliever Brad Brach (0-1).
Reliever Devin Williams (6-1) earned the win and Josh Hader pitched a scoreless ninth for his 21st save.
Milwaukee took a 2-0 lead in the first after Reds pitcher Tyler Mahle slipped trying to field an infield hit by García with the bases loaded, then walked home another run.
The Reds went ahead 3-2 in the fifth.
Twins 5, Tigers 3
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Jeffers and Miguel Sanó homered and the Minnesota Twins took advantage of a replay reversal to score three runs in the seventh inning, rallying past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Thursday night.
Jeffers’ homer with one out in the fifth inning marked Minnesota’s first runner against Tigers starter Tarik Skubal.
Sanó started the seventh with his 15th homer of the season, connecting against off Skubal (5-8) to tie the game at 3.
Max Kepler beat out an infield single and Gilberto Celestino followed with another grounder. Detroit tried to turn a double play, but Celestino beat the throw to first.
The Twins requested a review and were right, showing second baseman Willi Castro pulled his foot off the bag too quickly, keeping Kepler safe.
After a sacrifice bunt, reliever José Cisnero unleashed a wild pitch that scored Kepler with the go-ahead run. Jorge Polanco added a sacrifice fly.
Indians 7, Royals 4
CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians ended a nine-game losing streak — their longest under manager Terry Francona — with a 7-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.
After Royals manager Mike Matheny elected to have reliever Greg Holland (2-4) walk the dangerous José Ramírez to put runners at first and second, Reyes made him pay with his blast into the left-field seats.
Reyes’ 14th homer set off a wild celebration by the Indians, who doused the slugger with water when he reached home plate. The win eases some recent pain for the Indians, who had been collapsing amid a slew of injuries and little offense.
Before Reyes’ blow, Roberto Pérez hit a three-run homer in the eighth to give the Indians new life.
Carlos Santana homered twice for the Royals, connecting for a tying shot in the ninth off James Karinchak (5-2), who wound up getting the win after blowing a save.
Phillies 8, Cubs 0
CHICAGO (AP) — Brad Miller hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the sinking Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Thursday night.
Miller hit a solo drive in the third inning and added two-run homers in the fifth and seventh innings.
With a chance at joining the other 18 players who have hit a record four home runs in a game, Miller popped up in the ninth. He grounded out in his first at-bat.
Zach Eflin tossed six crisp innings as the Phillies took three of four games at Wrigley Field. Didi Gregorius added a two-run shot and All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto scored on a double steal.
The Cubs lost for the 12th time in 13 and dropped to 43-45 as they struggled at the plate without injured stars Kris Bryant and Javier Báez.