Deloris Knight of Detroit, Mich., sits on her front porch Wednesday as she prepares for the heat wave that will descend upon Detroit and a wide section of the Midwest. Knight said she will keep the heat out of her Eastside Detroit home by keeping her doors and curtains closed while running the small window air conditioner in the living room. "We have a couple of big fans. We have ceiling fans," Knight, 63, said while enjoying Wednesday's more comfortable 80-plus degree weather from her front porch.