In this Dec. 11, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Mobile Diving Salvage Unit One performs inspection and sampling of a water well near Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where U.S. Navy divers are trying to remove fuel from a water shaft at Red Hill. The Navy is scrambling to contain what one lawmaker has called a “crisis of astronomical proportions” after jet fuel leaked from an 80-year-old Hawaii tank farm, seeped into a drinking water well and polluted the water streaming out of faucets in Pearl Harbor military housing.