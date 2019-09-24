WASHINGTON — The number of vaping-related illnesses in the U.S. could soon climb much higher, a public health official said Tuesday.
Dr. Anne Schuchat, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a congressional subcommittee that she believes "hundreds more" lung illnesses have been reported to health authorities since last Thursday, when the CDC put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases.
"We are seeing more and more cases each day and I expect the next weekly numbers will be much higher," Schuchat said.
Nine deaths have been reported.
The CDC is investigating the little-understood outbreak but has not yet identified a common electronic cigarette or ingredient.
The cases, which resemble an inhalation injury, have helped trigger a swift backlash against e-cigarettes, including a proposed federal ban on flavors by the Trump administration, state-level restrictions in Michigan and New York, and an end to sales in Walmart stores nationwide.
On Tuesday, Massachusetts ordered a four-month halt to sales of all vaping products and devices. The temporary ban is the first of its kind in the nation. Michigan and New York have targeted their bans to vaping flavors.
Under questioning from House Democrats at the first congressional hearing on the emerging problem, Schuchat emphasized how little is known about the effects of inhaling various oils, flavor particles and other ingredients in vaping products.
"We don't know enough about the aerosol that vaping produces in terms of the short and longer-term health impacts," said Schuchat. "It may indeed be that the process itself is risky."
Many patients reported vaping THC from marijuana, but Schuchat and state health officials have cautioned that some said they only vaped nicotine.
One theory is that counterfeiters started adding something new to knock-off vape products this year. Lab tests of some of the suspect vape products found vitamin E acetate. That lines up with what's known about the additives some counterfeiters are using to "cut" THC oil.
The CDC is recommending people who vape consider not using e-cigarettes at all while authorities investigate.
Subcommittee chairman Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi slammed Food and Drug Administration regulators for not requiring more testing of nicotine-containing e-cigarettes.
"When a product is released onto the market without safety testing or clinical trials, this is what we fear," said the Illinois Democrat, who chairs the economic subcommittee of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.