UT Tyler junior Summer Grubbs has been named the 2021 Lone Star Conference Fred Jacoby Female Academic Athlete of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday.
The prestigious award is presented by Barnes & Noble College.
The league’s sports information directors vote for the award. Nominees for both the Male and Female Academic Athlete of the Year were selected from a pool of nominees consisting of the Academic Player of the Year in each sport as selected during the year.
West Texas A&M’s Alexander Vencel is the Male Academic Athlete of Year.
Grubbs was the lone student-athlete from either the men’s or women’s side to be named the Academic Athlete of the Year in two sports, as the Gladewater native and Union Grove High School graduate won the distinction in both Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field. She became the first female student-athlete in the history of the Lone Star Conference to be named the Academic Athlete of the Year and the Outstanding Track Athlete of the Year in the same season.
Grubbs has maintained a 4.0 GPA during her academic career at UT Tyler while majoring in Biology.
She totaled three individual Lone Star Conference Championships this spring between the Lone Star Conference Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and was named a First Team All-Lone Star Conference selection in both sports. Grubbs was also voted as the UT Tyler Athletic Department Female Athlete of the Year, and had her performance at the 2021 LSC Outdoor Track and Field Championships selected as the Top Female Individual Single-Game Performance.
Grubbs is the first student-athlete from UT Tyler to be named as an Academic Athlete of the Year recipient from the Lone Star Conference, and is the 14th female student-athlete to be selected for the award dating back to the award’s inaugural year in 2008.
Grubbs finished ahead of DBU golf standout Hanna Harrison and Cameron basketball star Maighan Hedge in the voting.
Vencel was named the Spring 2021 LSC Academic Player of the Year in men’s soccer for the second consecutive season and graduated with a 4.0-grade point average in Computer Science from WT. The senior also obtained United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-Region Team and CoSIDA Academic All-District honors for 2020-21. The Mittelhausbergen, France native ranked first in the league in goals-against average this season (.597) conceding just six goals in 10 matches as he propelled the Buffs to both the regular season and tournament titles for the first time. Vencel also led the LSC in save percentage, stopping 82.1 percent of the shots he faced on target.
Vencel was followed in the voting by Dallas Baptist University basketball star Chandler Jacobs, UT Tyler cross country and track and field standout Zachary Tucker (senior, Perrin-Whitt High School, Perrin, Texas) and Texas A&M-Kingsville baseball star Seth Spinn.
The Fred Jacoby Academic Athlete of the Year Award holds the namesake of longtime Lone Star Conference commissioner Fred Jacoby, who served as a noted ambassador and administrator across the region. Jacoby was a key figure within conference development across the Lone Star Conference, and assisted with the beginnings of the UT Tyler athletic department receiving membership into the American Southwest Conference.