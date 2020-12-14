FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2016, file photo, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller waves as he arrives at Mar-a-Lago to meet with President-elect Donald Trump's transition team in Palm Beach, Fla. Sid Miller who has been critical of measures Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has implemented to help slow down the coronavirus pandemic said Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 that he has tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)